MELD Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last week, MELD has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One MELD token can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. MELD has a market capitalization of $42.29 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s launch date was February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,815,298,473 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/onmeld. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01100477 USD and is up 7.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,306,584.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

