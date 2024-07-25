Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Short Interest Up 400.0% in July

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

MBINN stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.13. 893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,956. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $23.00.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

