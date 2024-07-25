Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Announces Earnings Results

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. Meritage Homes updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.800-21.000 EPS.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,843. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $109.23 and a 12 month high of $205.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.53 and a 200 day moving average of $166.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.33.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

