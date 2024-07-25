Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Announces Earnings Results

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. Meritage Homes updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.800-21.000 EPS.
Meritage Homes Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,843. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $109.23 and a 12 month high of $205.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.53 and a 200 day moving average of $166.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
Featured Articles
