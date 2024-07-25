Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $21.74 million and approximately $905,982.23 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001498 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

