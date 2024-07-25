MetisDAO Price Tops $44.49 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $253.01 million and $15.27 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $44.49 or 0.00068118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,290.64 or 0.99956183 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 45.47619199 USD and is down -7.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $14,315,938.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

