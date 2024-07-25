Metro (TSE:MRU) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have C$92.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$80.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Metro from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins raised their price target on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$79.86.

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$82.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$76.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12. Metro has a 52 week low of C$65.43 and a 52 week high of C$83.16.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.91. The company had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.63 billion. Metro had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Metro will post 4.2740275 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Metro’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

