Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) EVP Sells $55,385.55 in Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $55,385.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,513.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Metropolitan Bank Price Performance

Metropolitan Bank stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.10. 124,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,120. The company has a market cap of $605.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.07). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 70.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter valued at $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.50 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.