MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.37

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.37 and last traded at $86.73, with a volume of 17514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGE Energy

MGE Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average of $74.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGE Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,699,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,911,000 after purchasing an additional 518,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,906,000 after buying an additional 60,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MGE Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,887,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.