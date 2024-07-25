MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Shares Down 4.1%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.80 and last traded at $38.24. Approximately 53,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 106,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

