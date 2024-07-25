MicroVision’s (MVIS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.
MicroVision Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $1.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $221.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.04. MicroVision has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68.
MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 90.04% and a negative net margin of 1,212.54%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MicroVision will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MicroVision Company Profile
MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MicroVision
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.