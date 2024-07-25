MicroVision’s (MVIS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

MicroVision Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $1.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $221.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.04. MicroVision has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68.

Get MicroVision alerts:

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 90.04% and a negative net margin of 1,212.54%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MicroVision will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MicroVision Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 18,226 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 155,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 22,878 shares during the period. 30.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.