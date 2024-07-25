Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the June 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Midwest Energy Emissions Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MEEC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.70. 18,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,048. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. Midwest Energy Emissions has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Midwest Energy Emissions will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

