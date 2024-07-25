MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $18.08

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.08, but opened at $17.57. MINISO Group shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 119,397 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

MINISO Group Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $515.70 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,510,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd grew its position in MINISO Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,223,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,081,000 after buying an additional 1,433,950 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth $19,119,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,646,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,582,000 after acquiring an additional 868,599 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 95,834.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 735,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 735,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

