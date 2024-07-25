MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.86.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $123.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.23 and its 200-day moving average is $123.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.30%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

