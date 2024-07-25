Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

MC traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.99. 213,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,707. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $68.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

