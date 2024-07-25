Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Lowered to $315.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOH. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Baird R W raised Molina Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $382.55.

MOH stock opened at $288.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $282.96 and a one year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 23.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

