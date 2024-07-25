Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,025,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 70,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,187,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,396,000 after purchasing an additional 42,235 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 37,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,721,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $7.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.52. 293,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,155. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $77.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCRI. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

