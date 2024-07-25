Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.72% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s updated its FY24 guidance to $11.00-11.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.000-11.400 EPS.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO traded up $12.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $446.27. The stock had a trading volume of 375,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $458.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.36. The firm has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

