Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.72% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s updated its FY24 guidance to $11.00-11.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.000-11.400 EPS.
Moody’s Stock Performance
MCO traded up $12.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $446.27. The stock had a trading volume of 375,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $458.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.36. The firm has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28.
Moody’s Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Moody’s Company Profile
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.
