Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $195.56

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $195.56 and last traded at $195.56, with a volume of 124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.30.

Moog Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $930.30 million during the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.81%.

Moog Dividend Announcement

Moog Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

(Get Free Report)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.