Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $195.56

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $195.56 and last traded at $195.56, with a volume of 124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.30.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $930.30 million during the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.81%.
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
