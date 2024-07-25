Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $175.98 million and $5.94 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00042306 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00014918 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009076 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,129,114,702 coins and its circulating supply is 888,017,937 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

