Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 25th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $174.53 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00041506 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00014985 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008984 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,129,152,646 coins and its circulating supply is 888,373,271 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

