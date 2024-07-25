Morgan Stanley Raises Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $41.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNV. StockNews.com raised Synovus Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James cut Synovus Financial from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.81.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $45.81 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,461.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $7,115,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 328,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 346.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 570,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 443,056 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 46,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

