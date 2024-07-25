Morgan Stanley Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $50.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CMA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.95.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $51.28 on Monday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 31,125 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $679,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $10,068,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

