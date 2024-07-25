MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,194 Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2024

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,361,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after buying an additional 53,045 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,289,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after buying an additional 299,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 585,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 120,243 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 547,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 28,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $352,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 301,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IE

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

Shares of IE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 505,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.85. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 3,007.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.