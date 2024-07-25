MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,578 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,718,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,983,000. True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 30.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,677,000 after purchasing an additional 156,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Zillow Group by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,841,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -70.25 and a beta of 1.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $61.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Z has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $218,393.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $218,393.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $60,617.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,565.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,477. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

