MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,184 Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZWS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $336,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,540.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $336,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,540.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $1,595,352.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,551,335.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,442 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,844 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZWS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.56. 994,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,330. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Stories

