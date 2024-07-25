MQS Management LLC Has $132,000 Stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

MQS Management LLC decreased its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,856 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barings BDC news, insider Michael Freno acquired 27,500 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $267,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,240.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Barings BDC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.98. 219,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,912. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $69.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.38 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 45.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 84.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Barings BDC

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

