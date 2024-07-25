MQS Management LLC Has $392,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

MQS Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 66,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.37. 4,753,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,143,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

