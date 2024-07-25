MQS Management LLC Has $439,000 Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

MQS Management LLC lessened its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GMS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,068,000 after acquiring an additional 456,692 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,018,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,967,000 after acquiring an additional 76,417 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of GMS by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 611,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,430,000 after acquiring an additional 79,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GMS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Insider Transactions at GMS

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:GMS traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.98. 450,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,356. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $101.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.65.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About GMS

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.