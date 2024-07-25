MQS Management LLC Invests $118,000 in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,336,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,442 shares during the period. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 1,819,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,878 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,216,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,600 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,253,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 13,334,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,141,000 after acquiring an additional 974,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.30 to $9.60 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.02.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.83. 2,019,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

