MQS Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,297 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,523 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,675 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 54,025 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 10,740 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Peabody Energy stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,549,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,997. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $27.24.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.03 million. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

