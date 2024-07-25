MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Hub Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Hub Group by 81.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Shares of HUBG stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 499,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,621. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

