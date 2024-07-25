MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,134 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 32.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 4.2% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. TD Cowen upped their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.17.

SAP Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.81. 1,368,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.86. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $214.94.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.74%. SAP’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.