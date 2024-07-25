MQS Management LLC Raises Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

MQS Management LLC raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 49.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis raised its holdings in Welltower by 530.9% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 320,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,978,000 after purchasing an additional 269,970 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $34,746,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Welltower by 10.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,064,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,462,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,227. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.12. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Welltower

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.