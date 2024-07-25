MQS Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

MQS Management LLC decreased its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.73 per share, with a total value of $167,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,596.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.65. 756,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,019. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $91.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Leerink Partnrs raised Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

