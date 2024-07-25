MQS Management LLC Sells 465 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

MQS Management LLC decreased its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1,585.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ESI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,082. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

