MQS Management LLC Takes $374,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.57. 2,630,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,543. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -469.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

