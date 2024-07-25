MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 256.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 281.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 46.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.58. 7,019,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,542,250. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.