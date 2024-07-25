MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,929 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,379,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,026 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

RF traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.55. 7,900,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,243,253. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

