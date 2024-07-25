Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Issues Earnings Results

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $997.75 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 16.19%.
Mueller Industries Trading Up 3.9 %
MLI traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.20. The stock had a trading volume of 935,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,826. Mueller Industries has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91.
Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.03%.
Mueller Industries Company Profile
Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.
