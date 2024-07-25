Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Issues Earnings Results

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $997.75 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 16.19%.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 3.9 %

MLI traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.20. The stock had a trading volume of 935,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,826. Mueller Industries has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.03%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries Company Profile

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $160,181.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,090,399.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,602. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.