Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $66.08 and last traded at $65.58, with a volume of 141734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.35.

The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 16.19%.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Industries

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $3,001,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,949,535.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Mueller Industries news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $3,001,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $160,181.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,090,399.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,169 shares of company stock worth $3,277,602 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

