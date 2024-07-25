Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Mueller Water Products has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years. Mueller Water Products has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,192. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $50,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

