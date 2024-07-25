Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 1.4%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 1,235,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,767,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
Mullen Automotive Stock Down 2.4 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.