Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 1.4%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 1,235,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,767,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

In related news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,506 shares in the company, valued at $888,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

