Mullen Group Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Mullen Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$13.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.95. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$12.47 and a 12-month high of C$16.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.05). Mullen Group had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of C$462.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$501.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.2780488 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.83.

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$322,500.00. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

