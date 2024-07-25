My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits Market Cap of $1.93 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $140,525.25 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

