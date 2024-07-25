Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $114.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

NYSE:NBR traded up $9.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.22. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $59.90 and a one year high of $141.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average is $77.89.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($2.52). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $742.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -6.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,550,000 after acquiring an additional 40,078 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.1% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 436,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,415,000 after purchasing an additional 209,450 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 64.6% in the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 335,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,861,000 after purchasing an additional 131,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

