Nancy E. Maloney Sells 57,537 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,741,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,535,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Huntington Bancshares

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.