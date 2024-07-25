Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 422,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,195,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

