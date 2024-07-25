Nano Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Nano has a market capitalization of $118.00 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001368 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,732.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.30 or 0.00548872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009009 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00106160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00033648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.93 or 0.00243969 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00045141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00064200 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.