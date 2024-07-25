Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Update

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the June 30th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF alerts:

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QYLG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 22,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,029. The company has a market capitalization of $106.54 million, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.168 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.