Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.58

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.58 and last traded at $65.55, with a volume of 31612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average is $59.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,981 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $239,347,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,609,000 after acquiring an additional 602,040 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.